Wednesday, 4 December 2019

FOX NEWS: AirAsia opens fast-food restaurant offering in-flight meals following alleged 'demand' for airline food


AirAsia opens fast-food restaurant offering in-flight meals following alleged 'demand' for airline food



AirAsia is bringing its in-flight meals to the masses on terra firma.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/3869Rwx
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)