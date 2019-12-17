Tuesday, 17 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Airplane passenger taped to seat after trying to storm cockpit, acting like 'wild bear'


Airplane passenger taped to seat after trying to storm cockpit, acting like 'wild bear'



Drinking and flying don’t mix.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2S3XmMi
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)