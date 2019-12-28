Check Out

Saturday, 28 December 2019

FOX NEWS: 'Aladdin' star proposes to Princess Jasmine on stage during play


'Aladdin' star proposes to Princess Jasmine on stage during play



A real-life Aladdin asked for his Princess Jasmine’s hand in marriage in an adorable onstage proposal in England.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/351ydof
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

2