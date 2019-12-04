- Affiliate Marketing
Wednesday, 4 December 2019
FOX NEWS: Australian fashion influencer shuts down blog over mommy guilt, admits she can't 'have it all'
Australian fashion influencer shuts down blog over mommy guilt, admits she can't 'have it all'
I Heart Bargains blogger Chelsea Thomas, who has amassed 105k Instagram followers, said she decided to close shop after realizing she can’t actually have it all.
