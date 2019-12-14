- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Saturday, 14 December 2019
FOX NEWS: Bathroom sign says employees must have 'smell check' to ensure 'not sitting on phone' for too long
Bathroom sign says employees must have 'smell check' to ensure 'not sitting on phone' for too long
A workplace bathroom sign claiming that employees must adhere to a strict time limit and a “smell check” is raising eyebrows.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/34f85Gc
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment