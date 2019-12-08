Sunday, 8 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Brewery pulls beer cans showing reindeer in sexually suggestive imagery


Brewery pulls beer cans showing reindeer in sexually suggestive imagery



A brewery got a little too merry for local authorities.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2LypjYL
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)