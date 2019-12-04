- Affiliate Marketing
Wednesday, 4 December 2019
FOX NEWS: British Airways passenger attempts to open emergency door during panic attack, is calmed by boxer's entourage
British Airways passenger attempts to open emergency door during panic attack, is calmed by boxer's entourage
“It was like something out of a movie,” said Dean Whyte, the brother of professional boxer Dillan Whye, after helping to calm the panicked passenger.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/33Keucl
