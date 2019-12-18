Wednesday, 18 December 2019

FOX NEWS: California man eats Chick-fil-A every day in attempt to break record, admits his wife is fed up


California man eats Chick-fil-A every day in attempt to break record, admits his wife is fed up



It’s unclear if there’s an “official” record for eating the most Chick-fil-A, but Mark Mendenhall is probably a contender.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2PWawYW
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)