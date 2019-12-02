Monday, 2 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Chick-fil-A customer identified as 'Ugly Sweater' by cashier, take-out ticket shows: 'I wasn't offended'


Chick-fil-A customer identified as 'Ugly Sweater' by cashier, take-out ticket shows: 'I wasn't offended'



This guy just wanted some nuggets, not fashion advice.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2P7zCDU
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)