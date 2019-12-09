Monday, 9 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Christmas gifts are used to send 'passive-aggressive' messages, survey finds


Christmas gifts are used to send 'passive-aggressive' messages, survey finds



Americans are very generous with their passive-aggressiveness.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2YHzBex
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)