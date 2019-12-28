- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Saturday, 28 December 2019
FOX NEWS: Conspirators are convinced Burger King's Impossible Whopper gives men breasts
Conspirators are convinced Burger King's Impossible Whopper gives men breasts
Burger King’s Impossible Whopper has become a hit for the fast-food franchise, but a conspiracy theory that the meatless burger causes men to grow breasts has become a growing concern online.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/37mc05R
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment