Monday, 2 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Cruise Line Incident Report shows uptick in sexual assault accusations during summer months


Cruise Line Incident Report shows uptick in sexual assault accusations during summer months



A report released by the U.S. Department of Transportation last week has shown an uptick in sexual assaults and other serious crimes.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/34I3bCI
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)