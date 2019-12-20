Friday, 20 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Dad orders wrong inflatable Santa, watches it inflate to the size of his two-story house


"When I woke up in the morning, I looked out and his head would eclipse the window,” the man said. "Downstairs in the front room, when you opened the curtains, there was a big Santa bum in your face.”

