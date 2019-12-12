Thursday, 12 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Delta CEO explains why there isn't free WiFi on airline's flights


Delta CEO explains why there isn't free WiFi on airline's flights



"If we made it free the system would crash," Ed Bastian said.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2RJcNth
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)