- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Thursday, 12 December 2019
FOX NEWS: Delta CEO explains why there isn't free WiFi on airline's flights
Delta CEO explains why there isn't free WiFi on airline's flights
"If we made it free the system would crash," Ed Bastian said.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2RJcNth
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment