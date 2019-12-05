- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Thursday, 5 December 2019
FOX NEWS: Delta flight diverted to Salt Lake City due to windshield crack, passenger footage shows
Delta flight diverted to Salt Lake City due to windshield crack, passenger footage shows
“The flight landed safely without incident. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," Delta said in a statement.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/34TH1gS
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment