Thursday, 12 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Dunkin' employee admits to spitting in cop's coffee, but says it wasn't because he was police


Dunkin' employee admits to spitting in cop's coffee, but says it wasn't because he was police



The Dunkin’ staff member had reportedly fessed up to the foul deed — but claims he did it for an entirely different reason.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2YJEjIl
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)