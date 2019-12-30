Check Out

Monday, 30 December 2019

FOX NEWS: EasyJet advises crew to drop 'ladies and gentlemen' from plane greeting in favor of gender-inclusive language


EasyJet advises crew to drop 'ladies and gentlemen' from plane greeting in favor of gender-inclusive language



Ladies and gentlemen, EasyJet has changed its tune.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/357ZJ3M
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

2