Tuesday, 3 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Elon Musk's 'pedo guy' defamation trial starts Tuesday


Elon Musk's 'pedo guy' defamation trial starts Tuesday



Controversial tweet.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/34KQua1
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)