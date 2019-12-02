Monday, 2 December 2019

FOX NEWS: 'Existential,' 'Climate Emergency' chosen as Words of the Year


'Existential,' 'Climate Emergency' chosen as Words of the Year



Apparently enough people are in the throes of contemplating human existence that Dictionary.com proclaimed “existential” as the word of the year.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2DCtSwz
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)