Tuesday, 24 December 2019
FOX NEWS: Flights resume at Chicago airports after fog briefly grounds aircraft
Flights resume at Chicago airports after fog briefly grounds aircraft
Dense fog caused flight delays and cancellations at Chicago’s two international airports on one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/373eHJF
