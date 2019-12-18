- Affiliate Marketing
Wednesday, 18 December 2019
FOX NEWS: Florida woman compelled by Christmas spirit to hug stranger at Wawa gets surprise on 'Ellen'
Florida woman compelled by Christmas spirit to hug stranger at Wawa gets surprise on 'Ellen'
A Florida woman’s viral video, in which the Christmas spirit compelled her to hug a stranger at a Wawa gas station, had landed her on Ellen DeGeneres’ sofa.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2S4fm9A
