Wednesday, 11 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Former Papa John's CEO criticized by Shaq: 'Sometimes people don’t know when to keep their mouths shut'


Former Papa John's CEO criticized by Shaq: 'Sometimes people don’t know when to keep their mouths shut'



He might not be great with free-throws, but Shaq still knows a good pizza when he eats one.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/34eLv0m
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)