Monday, 30 December 2019
FOX NEWS: Girl, 6, saved the day on flight after noticing mom had stroke during takeoff
Girl, 6, saved the day on flight after noticing mom had stroke during takeoff
A young girl on an airplane noticed her mom was having a stroke during take-off, saving the woman’s life.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/369QIs2
