Sunday, 22 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Girl ordered to undo 'inappropriate' Christmas hairstyle by school principal


Girl ordered to undo 'inappropriate' Christmas hairstyle by school principal



She’s a real-life Cindy Lou Who.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/36XToJf
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)