Thursday, 12 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Grapefruit spill on Florida freeway temporarily stops traffic, Twitter responds with jokes


Grapefruit spill on Florida freeway temporarily stops traffic, Twitter responds with jokes



A grapefruit spill on a central Florida freeway caused quite the jam for commuters on Wednesday.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/34hsPwS
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)