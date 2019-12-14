- Affiliate Marketing
Saturday, 14 December 2019
FOX NEWS: Hallmark pulls Zola commercial of brides kissing after conservative group calls for boycott
The Hallmark Channel has pulled a commercial featuring a couple kissing during a same-sex wedding ceremony, just days after a conservative group launched a campaign calling on the network to pull the ad.
