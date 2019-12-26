- Affiliate Marketing
Thursday, 26 December 2019
FOX NEWS: Holiday travel running smoothly at Chicago O'Hare International Airport
Fox News' Matt Finn talks to holiday travelers at one of America's busiest airports.
