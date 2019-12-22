Sunday, 22 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Influencers reportedly tricked into promoting diet drink with cyanide in it


Influencers reportedly tricked into promoting diet drink with cyanide in it



This is why it’s always important to read the fine print.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2tIK2Ty
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)