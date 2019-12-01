Sunday, 1 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Is Las Vegas retiring 'What happens here, stays here'? Report claims Sin City may introduce new slogan


Is Las Vegas retiring 'What happens here, stays here'? Report claims Sin City may introduce new slogan



What happens in Vegas no longer stays in Vegas.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2OASVXk
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)