- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Wednesday, 4 December 2019
FOX NEWS: Italian vinegar makers lose court battle over 'balsamic' term
Italian vinegar makers lose court battle over 'balsamic' term
The European Union's top court ruled Wednesday that Italian vinegar makers from Italy's Modena province can't stop German competitors from using "balsamic" and other terms to advertise or describe their products.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2qnmcvl
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment