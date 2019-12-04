Wednesday, 4 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Italian vinegar makers lose court battle over 'balsamic' term


Italian vinegar makers lose court battle over 'balsamic' term



The European Union's top court ruled Wednesday that Italian vinegar makers from Italy's Modena province can't stop German competitors from using "balsamic" and other terms to advertise or describe their products.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2qnmcvl
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)