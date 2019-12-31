Check Out

FOX NEWS: Kansas officer resigned after he 'fabricated' McDonald's coffee cup with 'F-----g pig' on it: police chief


A Kansas police chief who called out a local McDonald's -- after one of his officers claimed he was served a cup of coffee with a vulgar and insulting message attached -- said Monday the officer has resigned after fabricating the incident.

