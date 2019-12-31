- Affiliate Marketing
Tuesday, 31 December 2019
FOX NEWS: Kansas officer resigned after he 'fabricated' McDonald's coffee cup with 'F-----g pig' on it: police chief
Kansas officer resigned after he 'fabricated' McDonald's coffee cup with 'F-----g pig' on it: police chief
A Kansas police chief who called out a local McDonald's -- after one of his officers claimed he was served a cup of coffee with a vulgar and insulting message attached -- said Monday the officer has resigned after fabricating the incident.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/39sBcJS
