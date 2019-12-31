Check Out

Tuesday, 31 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Kentucky police capture 'very hostile' chicken at CVS pharmacy


Kentucky police capture 'very hostile' chicken at CVS pharmacy



The Elizabethtown Police Department shared that its fearless cops walked into the “very beak of danger.”

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2MKcgnE
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

2