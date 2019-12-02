- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Monday, 2 December 2019
FOX NEWS: KFC thieves threaten staff with sword during robbery, newly released footage shows
KFC thieves threaten staff with sword during robbery, newly released footage shows
Police are searching for suspects accused of using a sword to rob a Kentucky Fried Chicken in England.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/388vP22
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment