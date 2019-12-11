Wednesday, 11 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Maryland real estate firm gives surprise $10M Christmas bonus to its employees


Maryland real estate firm gives surprise $10M Christmas bonus to its employees



A Maryland-based real estate company will dole out $10 million in Christmas bonuses to its 198 employees, the company said Tuesday.

