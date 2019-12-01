- Affiliate Marketing
Sunday, 1 December 2019
FOX NEWS: Millions of Americans under winter weather alert on one of the busiest travel days of the year
Millions of Americans under winter weather alert on one of the busiest travel days of the year
Powerful storm causes major disruptions during holiday weekend; Matt Finn reports from Chicago's O'Hare Airport.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2LdLoLT
