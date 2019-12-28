Check Out

Saturday, 28 December 2019

FOX NEWS: The most viral -- and bizarre -- social media influencer stories of 2019


The most viral -- and bizarre -- social media influencer stories of 2019



If you’re still asking what a social media influencer is in 2019, then you’re probably not alone. While their job titles may be questionable, the ability of influencers to drive "likes" and comments is undeniable.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/367aJj9
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

2