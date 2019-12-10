Tuesday, 10 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Move over Elon, Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted driving his electric Hummer H1


Move over Elon, Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted driving his electric Hummer H1



Elon's not the only one with an electric monster truck.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2RyEvc4
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)