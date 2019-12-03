Tuesday, 3 December 2019

FOX NEWS: NASCAR champion Kyle Busch steals WWE 24/7 title from R-Truth with bodyslam


NASCAR champion Kyle Busch steals WWE 24/7 title from R-Truth with bodyslam



His nickname is Rowdy, after all.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2DIlXxO
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)