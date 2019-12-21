Saturday, 21 December 2019

FOX NEWS: NASCAR legend Junior Johnson dead at 88


NASCAR legend Junior Johnson dead at 88



Junior Johnson, the son of a North Carolina bootlegger who became one of the first superstars of NASCAR in the 1950s and 1960s, has died. He was 88.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Qbq37o
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)