Saturday, 21 December 2019
FOX NEWS: NASCAR legend Junior Johnson dead at 88
NASCAR legend Junior Johnson dead at 88
Junior Johnson, the son of a North Carolina bootlegger who became one of the first superstars of NASCAR in the 1950s and 1960s, has died. He was 88.
