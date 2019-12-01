- Affiliate Marketing
Sunday, 1 December 2019
FOX NEWS: New 'Cosmic Crisp' apple variety lasts 'for more than a year,' farmers say
The Cosmic Crisp -- a super-sweet variety of apple named for its bright yellowish dots on the skin that look like cosmic stars -- is expected to hit grocery stores in the U.S. this week, and comes after two decades of development and three years of planting apple trees.
