Monday, 16 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Oldest living married couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary, credits longevity to lifestyle


Oldest living married couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary, credits longevity to lifestyle



First comes love…and then comes 80 years of marriage.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/38HKnG1
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)