Thursday, 12 December 2019
FOX NEWS: Parents slammed for letting child sit on sushi bar, touch food on conveyor belt
A video of a child sitting on top of a sushi bar while touching food moving down a conveyor belt has the Internet slamming the mom and dad’s “hands-off” parenting.
