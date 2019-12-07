- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Saturday, 7 December 2019
FOX NEWS: Peloton actress breaks silence after controversy, nabs another gig with Aviation Gin
Peloton actress breaks silence after controversy, nabs another gig with Aviation Gin
The woman who starred in the now-infamous holiday commercial for a Peloton exercise bike has been identified, after also landing another gig with Aviation Gin.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2LwXJek
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment