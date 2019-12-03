Tuesday, 3 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Peloton sparks sexism outcry, mockery for holiday ad showing husband gifting wife an exercise bike


Peloton sparks sexism outcry, mockery for holiday ad showing husband gifting wife an exercise bike



Peloton dominated social media on Monday after an ad promoting its exercise bike triggered an avalanche of criticism. 

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2LhwVPa
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)