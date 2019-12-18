Wednesday, 18 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Popeyes trolls Chick-fil-A, recruits Sunday shift workers


Popeyes trolls Chick-fil-A, recruits Sunday shift workers



Here we go again.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2M6POoe
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)