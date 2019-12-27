Friday, 27 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Rescue cat looks like 'Baby Yoda,' warms the Internet's hearts with adorableness


Rescue cat looks like 'Baby Yoda,' warms the Internet's hearts with adorableness



A rescue kitten is being dubbed “Baby Yoda Cat” thanks to her adorable resemblance to the viral "The Mandalorian" character.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2ZvrX7q
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)