Monday, 9 December 2019

FOX NEWS: 'Santa is now seen as gender-neutral,' claims mom shamed on Facebook


'Santa is now seen as gender-neutral,' claims mom shamed on Facebook



The war on Christmas just took a bizarre turn.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Pr3sUd
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)