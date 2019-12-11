Wednesday, 11 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Walt Disney World stuns as Disney’s most ambitious ride yet


Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Walt Disney World stuns as Disney’s most ambitious ride yet



At 20 minutes, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is one of the longest rides at any Disney Park.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2RCba0t
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)