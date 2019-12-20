- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Friday, 20 December 2019
FOX NEWS: Starbucks barista claims she was fired for making crude remark about chain's coffee on YouTube channel
Starbucks barista claims she was fired for making crude remark about chain's coffee on YouTube channel
“Pike Roast is a--. It is not good. If you think it’s good, you’re lying to yourself,” she says in the video.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2EBDwQw
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment