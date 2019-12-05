Thursday, 5 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Starbucks relaxes dress code; employees say they're now allowed to wear formerly banned accessory


Starbucks relaxes dress code; employees say they're now allowed to wear formerly banned accessory



Don’t be surprised if your Starbucks baristas start sporting some new facial accessories this week.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2rWf1dS
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)